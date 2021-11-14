Facing rising costs, the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market is asking the city for financial assistance.
During a City of Dubuque budgetary public input session last week, winter market officials requested that the city include funding for the market in its fiscal 2023 budget.
Former market manager Paula Connors, who is assisting with the request, said the seasonal event faces rising costs on multiple fronts. This includes growing prices for supplies, as well as rental fees for its space in the Kennedy Mall.
Additional funding the market received through a pair of grants from Sustainable Dubuque and the Dubuque County Food Policy Council will allow it to cover expenses for this year, but those grant funds aren’t guaranteed every year.
“We’ve been operating on a really low budget,” Connors said. “We are seeing more costs that we need to pay, and so we are needing a little more money.”
The Winter Farmers Market was first established in Dubuque in 2007 and is held every Saturday from November to April. It has been housed in several locations over the years, including the former Colts building and the Roshek Building. In 2020, the market moved to its current location in Kennedy Mall, the first of the market’s locations that charges rent, Connors said.
Market Manager Danielle Stowell said the winter market brings in about $3,500 per year from vendor fees. This year, the market received another $7,500 in funding from the Sustainable Dubuque and Food Policy Council grants.
However, Stowell said the market can’t rely on grants each year to fund its operations, which is why it is turning to the city for a guaranteed source of yearly income. Along with rent, Winter Farmers Market officials also must pay for insurance, supplies, website costs and expanded programming.
“We have to run the market in such a way that we are operating with the income we know we will have,” Stowell said. “We can’t hope to secure grant funding every year to cover all of our operational costs.”
Stowell said funding from the city would mean that any additional support the market receives from grants could be used to expand programming and operations.
Stowell said market officials have not yet determined how much funding they will request from the city, though an official request will be submitted in time for the city’s annual budgetary work sessions, which begin in February.
Dubuque City Council Member Susan Farber said she supports committing city funds to the Winter Farmers Market, adding that she believes the support would allow the market to eventually work toward financial independence.
“I think the city can do some sort of funding,” Farber said. “That would be a step in the right direction, and, over time, they can become self-sufficient.”