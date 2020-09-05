The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyrone Itson, 47, of 2489 Hempstead St., was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Jackson and East 17th streets on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana.
- Brett M. Kratz, 28, of 513 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Angella Street on warrants charging first-degree burglary and second-degree harassment.
- Michael S. Barchman, 37, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Thursday in the Zwingle, Iowa, area on warrants charging domestic abuse impeding airflow, domestic abuse with injury, tampering with a witness and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Barchman assaulted his girlfriend, Morgan L. Elliff, 32, of 2243 White St., on Aug. 23.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 23, of Lancaster, Wis., was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of heroin.
- Allyson N. Snook, 22, of 3497 Hillcrest Road, Apt. 5, reported the theft of $1,580 worth of computer hardware and other electronics between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from her residence.
- Colleen M. Wallace, 70, of 1538 Central Ave., reported $500 worth of damage at her residence at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday.