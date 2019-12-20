CASSVILLE, Wis. — A former high-ranking official for a Cassville company was sentenced this week to three years in federal prison for embezzling more than $1 million.
Curtis A. Tarver, 55, of Spring Grove, Minn., previously pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud. There is no parole in the federal system, and he must serve three years of supervised release after his time in prison.
Tarver was the chief financial officer of Rapid Die and Molding Co. and its sister company, Lawley Products in Paducah, Ky., when Todd Yocum, the businesses’ owner, learned in 2017 of more than $70,000 in unauthorized payments from the companies’ accounts.
Further analysis of financial records showed hundreds of unexplained withdrawals, transfers and charges. Yokum confronted Tarver, and Tarver admitted to stealing.
“Tarver didn’t know how much he had taken but knew it was a lot,” wrote his attorney, public defender Joseph Bugni, in court documents.
In about 3,000 transactions over more than a decade, Tarver used the companies’ credit cards and bank and PayPal accounts to divert money to his own use.
Tarver used the embezzled funds to pay his grocery, restaurant and travel bills. Other purchases include recreational vehicles, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.
Wegner noted that Tarver’s purchases could be arbitrary and whimsical, including buying ceiling fans for his favorite restaurant because he thought the old ones were too loud.
Yocum called Tarver’s crime “callous, unrelenting and malicious.”
Tarver said he was paid a good salary and bonuses but liked to be generous to family and friends and be known as the “uncle who had money.” He said he became “too proud to admit he had none.”
Tarver said that, at first, he felt guilty about embezzling and set up a payroll deduction plan to repay some of it. However, his “heart hardened,” and he continued the theft.
Yocum runs the family-owned business employing about 40 workers that make parts for loudspeakers. Judge James Peterson asked Yocum how he was doing.
“It’s been horrible as you can imagine,” Yocum told the court. “I have a guy who I treated better than a brother,” who then lies and steals.
He asked the judge to issue Tarver the maximum sentence allowed for the crime: 20 years in prison.
Defense and prosecuting attorneys recommended a three-year prison sentence.
“This crime warrants significant punishment … and three years is a significant sentence in federal court and similar to other similar cases,” Judge James Peterson said. “More years in prison won’t restore the betrayal you’ve felt or put more money back in your pocket.”
Peterson didn’t buy Tarver’s explanation that he embezzled to help others. Instead, Peterson said Tarver embezzled to give himself a prestigious image and ingratiate himself to others.