Westminster Presbyterian Church will conduct a free food giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the church, 2155 University Ave.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until food supplies are exhausted, according to a press release. The event is held in conjunction with the St. Stephen’s Branch of River Bend Foodbank.

