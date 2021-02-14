BELMONT, Wis. — A Platteville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning near Belmont, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael P. Brunton, 47, was northbound on U.S. 151 in Belmont Township about 7:50 a.m. Friday when he lost control of his pickup truck and struck a bridge.
Mineral Point Fire and EMS responded to the scene along with Lafayette County sheriff’s officials. Brunton sustained moderate injuries, according to the press release, and was transported to the hospital. His truck received severe damage and was towed from the scene.