LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster officials have created an emergency support program for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses could receive up to $1,500 to help pay for mortgage or loan payments, utility bills, software upgrades, payroll expenses or liquor license fees, according to a press release.
Qualifying businesses must have the equivalent of 10 full-time employees or fewer, have a commercial storefront or physical location in the city limits, have been open to the public as of March 17 and have been closed or unable to operate for more than one month.
The program is available until Dec. 31, or until funds are depleted.
Apply by email to davek@lancasterwisconsin.com or by mail to City of Lancaster, Attn: City Clerk, 206 S. Madison St., Lancaster, WI 53813.