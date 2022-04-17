The City of Dubuque will spend $208,000 next fiscal year to develop a comprehensive parks master plan, but it won’t be city staff members who put the plan together.
Though city employees will have some oversight, Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the plan mostly will be developed by a hired consultant. It is among the projects on which the city will use consultants next fiscal year, which starts July 1. Others identified so far include a path to zero waste plan for solid waste activities and assisting with grant applications.
In fiscal year 2021, the city spent $1,733,799 on consultant expenditures to provide assistance with a variety of city projects, mostly pertaining to engineering, construction and infrastructure.
In the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, the city so far has spent $1,367,020 on consultants.
For the city, consultant services play two major roles: providing expertise for highly specialized projects and ensuring that the city is able to complete all of its scheduled projects on time without hiring additional staff.
“There is no way for someone to be an expert in everything,” said Ware. “Consultants provide us the expertise to get all of these projects done.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen argued that much of the money the city spends on consultants is put toward major projects that require specialized engineers and designers. He pointed out that in fiscal year 2021, about $900,000 was spent on consultant work for analysis and design of the proposed $20 million parking ramp for downtown Dubuque.
“We can’t staff up and do the engineering skills that we would need to do that kind of work,” he said. “It’s much more efficient to bring in consulting engineers.”
The City of Dubuque workforce currently consists of the equivalent of about 725 full-time positions. Van Milligen said Dubuque remains one of lowest-staffed major cities in Iowa, which he argued allows the city to maintain a low tax rate but does require the use of consultants to fill in workload gaps.
“Of the 11 largest cities in the state, we had some of the lowest staff counts in all of those cities,” he said. “It’s expensive to hire those staff, to have health care and benefits and have all of those things.”
While city officials view the hiring of consultants as a necessity, some experts on local government contend that cities such as Dubuque might have an over-reliance on them.
“When you hire more consultants, you are bringing in more bureaucracy,” said Donald Cohen, executive director of In The Public Interest, a nonprofit research organization that studies public goods and services. “It’s something that should only be brought on if it’s absolutely needed.”
For each city department, there is no discernible trend in spending on consultants.
Dubuque’s Engineering Department, for example, has experienced multiple peaks and valleys in consultant spending in just the past five years. In fiscal year 2022, the city budgeted $152,051 for consultant services, up from $85,801 in fiscal year 2021. However, in fiscal year 2018, the engineering department budgeted $460,397 for consulting services.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said his department’s reliance on consultants depends on the number and types of projects that need to be completed each year. While the department’s 28 engineering staff members handle a large number of city infrastructure projects, several others require more highly specialized design that falls outside of the expertise of city staff.
“With the development of the Bee Branch, there were several bridge projects, but we don’t have the staff or expertise to do that,” Psihoyos said. “We had to rely on the engineering of a consultant to make sure that happened.”
He said the Engineering Department solely designs and manages about 60% of its projects, but for the remaining projects, hiring specialized engineers offers a more affordable option than simply increasing staff to ensure that the city has that expertise on its own payroll.
“When you are looking at doing a parking ramp project, that requires someone who specializes in designing parking ramps, but the city rarely is building parking ramps,” Psihoyos said. “If we were to hire an engineer that specializes in parking ramps, that person would only be used once every seven or eight years. It wouldn’t be practical.”
However, city officials said they also use consultants to take on work that city staff could do but do not have the time to accomplish on schedule.
Ware said the workload of Dubuque Leisure Services has grown substantially over the years, as it manages more properties than ever before, including when it took over management of Mystique Community Ice Center last year. However, Ware said Leisure Services staffing has not increased enough to both handle the new workload and manage all of the department’s upcoming projects.
“When you look at staffing 12 years ago and what staffing is now, we haven’t really grown that much,” Ware said. “There are going to be years where we have more projects than usual, and to fill that gap, we can rely on the expertise of consultants.”
Ware pointed to the planned project to develop a comprehensive parks master plan, which will provide a road map for future parks development in the city. She said existing Leisure Services staff were qualified to tackle the project, but the scope of the project made it more logical to hire a consultant to do much of the work under the guidance of city staff.
“We likely could have done that project, but it would take several staff members devoting their entire day to that project for a year,” Ware said. “With a consultant, we are feeding that information that we need, and they are providing their expertise.”
Cohen said he couldn’t assess whether Dubuque overutilizes consultants, but he argued against utilizing them to fill the workload gaps of city staff.
“If you rely too much on consultants, you should instead be increasing the number of staff you have inside,” he said. “In most cases with these projects, it would be a hell of a lot easier to do internally.”
He added that the effectiveness of consultants can vary because they rely on city staff communicating each project’s needs to an outside service that will conduct the work.
“The city is still responsible for the product, but they are putting the responsibility of the work on someone else,” Cohen said.