A Dubuque paint store will close this week.
The Diamond Vogel store at 1585 Central Ave. is among 11 locations being shuttered by the Orange City, Iowa-based business, according to a press release from the company.
Signs posted to the Dubuque store indicate that it is closing on Friday, Jan. 31.
In the press release, the company said the 11 stores spread across five states are closing because they are "financially underperforming." The company reports that it is providing support to employees at the affected stores.