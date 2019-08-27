James Kennedy Public Library is offering a six-week class on caregiving beginning in September.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is being offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Office of Dubuque County.
The “tools” learned in the six-week series benefit caregivers by helping them reduce stress, improve caregiving confidence, establish balance in their lives, communicate their needs, make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
This class series will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 8.
This class series will also be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 3 to Nov. 7.
Class series are not interchangeable.
There is a $35 class fee to cover all materials, payable the first day of class to the Dubuque County Extension office.
Registration is required.
Call the library at 563-875-8912 or visit dyersville.lib.ia.us for more information.