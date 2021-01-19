Platteville police release photo of potential person of interest in vehicle burglaries

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville police have released a photograph of a potential person of interest in a series of vehicular burglaries in the city.
Police took numerous reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles during the early morning hours of Jan. 11, according to a social media post that featured an individual’s photograph.
The post states that the department has received “many reports of similar activity occurring throughout the city during the past few months.”
People with information on the individual are asked to call police at 608-348-2313.