PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville campground will open this weekend with additional sites.
Platteville Mound View Park & Campground, 950 E. Madison St., will open on Friday, May 6, with 15 sites for campers. The campground, which previously had eight sites, will remain open until Nov. 1.
Adam Bartels, recreational and community events manager for the City of Platteville, said officials decided last year to increase the number of sites to meet increased demand.
“At certain times of the year, especially around graduation time, we draw a lot of folks,” he said. “Instead of staying at hotels, they just prefer to camp. We also had a UTV trail added, and that’s been something that has been growing more locally. People come as far as three or four hours away to come and park their camper and go UTV-ing for a couple of days.”
Bartels added that new power and water capabilities for any sized unit were added for the upcoming camping season. In the past, he said, there have been issues with not having enough available power at each site.
Previously, sites were booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Now, campers are encouraged to call ahead or reserve a campsite online.
“I take some of the reservations through my office personally, and we’ve been booking quite a bit,” Bartels said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”