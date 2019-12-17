A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in prison after admitting to dealing crack cocaine near a college campus and two parks.
Cory M. Dukes, 33, of 541 Loras Blvd., was sentenced to 15 years, eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to one count of distributing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected area following a prior felony drug conviction.
He will serve six years of supervised release after his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
A second count of the same charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
A federal indictment states Dukes sold crack cocaine Dec. 4 and 13, 2018, within 1,000 feet of Loras College, Avon Park and Rocco Buda Jr. Park.
Dukes has prior drug-dealing convictions in Dubuque County, Linn County, Iowa, and Cook County, Ill., from 2005 to 2015.
He faced up to 60 years in prison for his latest conviction.