PEOSTA, Iowa — With two new long-term plans, the city of Peosta hopes to forge a community identity.
The Peosta City Council approved the “Peosta Forward!” comprehensive plan and a parks and trails master plan this week.
“Peosta, at least historically, has been a community of neighborhoods in the same town,” Mayor Jim Merten said. “With a comprehensive plan, we wanted to explore ways that we can make different neighborhoods feel like they’re all part of the same community.”
The plans, prepared by RDG Planning and Design, depict a growing city.
They present growth as an opportunity to create a town center, increase housing variety, add green space and connect neighborhoods.
“It really is comprehensive in that it touches every single aspect of the community as it grows,” RDG project manager Charlie Cowell said.
According to the 2018 American Community Survey, 96.7% of Peosta workers live somewhere else and 93.4% of Peosta residents work outside of town. Most Peosta residents own their own home, with a median house value of $231,600.
“The theme of that pretty clearly was we’ve got underserved segments of the community that would benefit if we had more variety in the housing options,” Merten said.
A survey done as part of the comprehensive plan shows only 14% of 162 respondents thought encouraging housing variety was a good idea — 26% said they were skeptical and 15% thought it was a bad idea.
Land-use maps indicate how new land might meet community needs. Housing variety is included.
“Population growth must result in new places for people to live, work and play,” the plan reads. “Therefore, population growth directly correlates to the demand for new development or redevelopment at higher densities.”
In one example, the Royal Oaks Drive area was identified as a potential central activity district with businesses, townhomes and a park. Planners also suggested a small open lawn surrounded by commercial tenants between Burds Road and Belo Drive.
“We made a deliberate effort to engage the public to find out what they think,” Merten said. “A resounding message that came out of that was parks and trails.”
The parks master plan outlines areas where trails could weave through town and suggests that the city reserve green space as it develops to prepare for two potential parks.
For either plan to become a reality, the city will have to work deliberately with the support of community partners and developers. First steps identified in the plans include ensuring the city code is in line with goals.
“I’ll speak for myself, I’m extraordinarily excited for what this is going to do for Peosta as we look at developing in a way that fits what the community wants going forward,” Merten said.