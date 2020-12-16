PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities today released details of a three-vehicle crash Friday in the Platteville area that injured one person and closed a highway for about two and a half hours.
Jacque Smith, 70, of Montfort, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Friday on Wisconsin 80 north of Walnut Road, north of Platteville. The release states that Gavin Jinkins, 23, of Livingston, lost control of his vehicle as he headed uphill on the snow-covered roadway. His southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle being driven by Jerome Hinderman, 63, of Cuba City.
Jinkins' vehicle then hit Smith's northbound vehicle. Jinkins' vehicle then entered the ditch. Authorities reported having to extricate Smith from her vehicle.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene. Jinkins was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.