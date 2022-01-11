SHERRILL, Iowa — Before competing Monday, Charity Hodson recalled what it meant to miss out on the Special Olympics Iowa Winter Games last January.
“We were heartbroken because we missed our friends,” Hodson said.
Hodson, 41, of Des Moines, is among the about 150 athletes converging on the Dubuque area this week for the 35th edition of the Winter Games.
Last year, the in-person gathering was canceled due to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers held a virtual event in its place.
While Hodson and dozens of other athletes raced in snowshoes at Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill on Monday, others skied at Sundown Mountain Resort west of Dubuque. Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Special Olympics Iowa volunteer Ray Strekal, of Perry, said the community of athletes, coaches and volunteers sorely missed the annual reunion that the 2021 Winter Games would have provided.
“It was rough,” Strekal said. “It was a hard year to not be able to get together.”
On Monday, athletes such as Hodson and Tomi DeGrado, 29, of West Des Moines, raced along a snowshoe course laid out in orange cones upon a snow-covered hillside at Camp Albrecht Acres.
“This is my first time doing (snowshoe racing),” DeGrado said. “It’s kind of a lot to learn, but it’s fun.”
Some athletes jogged along the course. Others briskly walked. All of them were cheered by volunteers and coaches standing along the perimeter of the course.
“I like having fun with my friends and making new friends,” said DeGrado, who has competed at the Dubuque event since she was in junior high school.
John Kliegl, president and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa, said once the decision was made to return to an in-person event, organizers advanced toward the two-day Winter Games “in full force.”
“We had to go full steam ahead, with the anticipation that we were going to have it,” Kliegl said. “You have registrations, facilities and accommodations, and all of the paperwork that goes along with it.”
The return to an in-person event “is providing everybody with a sense of normalcy.”
“You can see the excitement on our athletes’ faces,” he said. “A lot of them haven’t seen each other in 20 months.”
This year’s contingent of athletes is about half the number that the event usually draws, and the decrease prompted organizers this year to drop figure skating and speed skating events usually held at Mystique Community Ice Center in Dubuque.
“Our biggest delegation that brought the most-significant number of our skaters chose not to come this year, so that’s the reason we didn’t have skating,” Kliegl said. “But we’d love to have skating return (in 2023).”
Kliegl said he is also hopeful participation numbers rebound for future events.
“Our normal numbers are around 300 (athletes), but we’d love to get that to 400 to 600 athletes,” he said.
The Winter Games continue today, with alpine and cross-country skiing at Sundown and additional snowshoe races at Camp Albrecht Acres.
“We couldn’t have done this (event) without the support of the local volunteers,” Kliegl said. “Their role is as vital as it gets. They’re here providing meals. They’re outside in the cold.”