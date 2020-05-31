Volunteers are sought for a cleanup along the Lower Bee Branch Creek and 16th Street detention basin in Dubuque this week.
The City of Dubuque Park Division is hosting the effort from Monday through Friday.
“This is an opportunity for individuals, small groups and families to spend time outdoors doing meaningful work to help the environment,” states a press release.
Three shifts daily are available for volunteers — 8:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the 16th Street overlook.
“Several precautions will be made to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed during the cleanup,” the release states.
It notes that only one group of 10 people or fewer can participate at a time. Park staff will provide supplies such as bags, plastic gloves and trash grabbers. Volunteers are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings while working.
To volunteer, sign up at https://bit.ly/2Xk793f or call Dubuque Leisure Services at 563-589-4263.