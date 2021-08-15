BENTON, Wis. — One of the oldest businesses in Benton has been an integral part of the community for 127 years.
After more than a century in business, community leaders have taken notice of its sizable impact.
“Everything that goes on, they’re involved with it,” said Village President Gary McCrea of Benton State Bank.
McCrea said the bank has played a big role in developing the village and supporting its citizens since it was founded.
“They’ve been very good to the community,” he said.
Steve Malone, the bank’s president and CEO, said the institution’s commitment to the community goes back to the days of lead mining.
“The first customers were farmers and workers who were working in the lead mines,” Malone said.
The bank obtained a state charter on Oct. 19, 1894.
“The first meeting for the (bank’s) organization was held across the street at an old hotel that is no longer there,” Malone said.
The bank opened for business on Dec. 3, 1894, on the ground floor of Benton’s Odd Fellows Hall — which was located on a lot near the current Benton Fire Department building on West Main Street. That building was destroyed by a fire in 1920.
Malone said Matthew Murphy was one of the original bank owners, adding that the name is well known throughout the region.
Murphy was instrumental in building the Lafayette County Courthouse in Darlington, and his bust is located at the entrance of the government facility.
The bank grew with the community. A mining boom swept through Lafayette County in the early 1900s, and by 1906, Benton had 43 active mining companies and a population of 1,036. The bank erected a new building in 1907 on its present site at 42 W. Main St.
The bank opened its savings department in 1915. A $1 deposit enabled customers to open an account that paid 3% interest compounded semi-annually.
Crime has touched the bank occasionally during the past century.
A plot to rob the bank was foiled in 1918 when gang members confided their plans to a local shop owner. The bank was robbed in 1979 while it was being remodeled, and three Benton teens faced felony charges in 1992 after the kidnapping of a bank employee at his home.
The bank withstood those challenges and continued to grow.
“The bank has expanded three times,” Malone said. “The original bank was added onto in the ‘80s, and then it expanded in 2005 all the way over the (adjacent) municipal building.”
The bank’s customer base grew, too. A branch opened in 1997 in Shullsburg and another opened in 2007 in Potosi/Tennyson.
“Our desire to expand out of Benton to Shullsburg was because of our increasing volume of customers we had over in Shullsburg and our decision to expand to Potosi/Tennyson was because of our opportunity to attract new customers in a different market but still maintain the same niche that we have,” Malone said. “Our niche is primarily nonconforming specialty loans, so we can look outside the box.”
Maintaining its independence helps the bank’s commitment to that focus, Malone said. Benton has avoided being swept up in financial institution acquisitions.
“We have had a board of directors that has been very eager to remain as independent as possible,” Malone said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
Lafayette County Supervisor Scott Pedley, a retired sheriff for the county, has served on the bank’s board for 10 years.
“Our customers don’t want to deal with big corporate banks, and we are always seeking to identify the needs of the community,” Pedley said.
Some of those needs have included housing, community development and agriculture.
“We’ve been active in Benton with the subdivisions — same thing with Shullsburg and their downtown projects and in Potosi/Tennyson with some new developments over there,” Malone said.
The bank’s size enables it to tailor its loans and other decisions on the needs of residents and the community, Malone said, but it also presents a challenge compared to some other financial institutions.
“We’re still one of the smallest banks in the state,” he said. “We’re at $75 million in total assets. Being so small, we’re a slow-growing, steady, reasonable bank. Our opportunity to grow is limited because we have a small shareholder base.”
Malone has served as bank president for 27 years. His successor will take over the role in March and aims to continue the connection with the community.
“The community is a huge supporter of the bank, and the bank is a huge supporter of the community,” said Scott Freiburger, currently executive vice president at the bank.
Malone will remain at the bank to help Freiburger transition into the top leadership role.
“In the future, I see us continuing to be that niche bank where we can look outside the box and assist people,” Malone said.