Two state lawmakers representing the city of Dubuque recently announced their plans to run for reelection in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, both Democrats from Dubuque, plan to seek another term in Iowa’s newly redrawn legislative districts in the November election.
Isenhart seeks to represent most of the western part of Dubuque, the northernmost area of the city and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line in the new Iowa House District 72.
James is running to represent Dubuque’s downtown area and Central Avenue corridor north to 32nd Street, along with the Key West area, in the new House District 71.
No Republicans or other Democrats have announced campaigns for either district.
Chuck Isenhart
Isenhart first was elected in 2008 and has since won reelection each cycle.
In recent years, Republicans have controlled both chambers of the Iowa Legislature and the governor’s office.
Isenhart said that has made it increasingly difficult for Democrats to operate in traditional lawmaking roles.
“The conversations have been pretty one-sided the last six years in terms of the voices the Legislature and governor are listening to,” he said. “I think I represent voices that aren’t often heard.”
Isenhart has devoted himself to other means of bringing his constituents’ voices to the Capitol. He said he largely has done that by encouraging them to band together and form coalitions of their own.
Isenhart said grassroots efforts have helped him bring home wins in recent years. He pushed for the recent law in which lodging establishments that completed training to help prevent human trafficking were certified by the state for a list of places public employees can stay or hold events while on government business. Isenhart and James first brought that issue to the Capitol at the urging of Dubuque’s women religious.
“That came forward and made quick partners because there were people on the grassroots level who said, ‘Hey, something important is happening here and we need to address it,’” Isenhart said. “We succeeded in getting them connected with people across the aisle to get that done.”
Isenhart has been a strong advocate at the Capitol for environmental protection legislation. During his reelection campaign, he is proposing amendments to the Iowa Constitution stating residents’ right to a clean environment, inspired by Isenhart’s participation in the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators.
Lindsay James
James first was elected in 2018. She said that since taking office, she has had to get beyond the influence special interests have at the Capitol. She said lobbyists and special interest groups have a loud voice in conversations that happen among lawmakers.
“I was surprised, my first week at the Capitol, seeing how every business or sector had someone representing them,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well who is the lobbyist for everyday Iowans, for people who are poor or forced to the margins of society?’
“You realize quickly that if you cannot afford a lobbyist, you don’t have a voice at the table. That’s where I feel I am needed.”
James has risen quickly in her party since her arrival, being named House minority whip this year. But Republicans’ majority has proven to be a significant obstacle, she said. James said she has been able to overcome that to a degree through sheer passion.
“Shaping conversations around manufactured housing and affordable medication and brain health services have been work that I’ve been honored to do and where we’ve made some progress,” she said. “In the minority party, I may not be able to set or stop the agenda. But I do get to shape the conversation. And I am passionate about our people. That comes through. My colleagues know I’m passionate about it because I’m not quiet about it.”
James said her priority, should she be reelected, would be to fight against the crises in workforce, child care, affordable housing and water quality that she sees as converging on Iowa all at once.