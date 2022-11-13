Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto (from left), Eric Thompson and Tom Thompson, members of the Dubuque County Disabilities Council, walk through the polling site at Rockdale United Methodist Church on Tuesday.
On Election Day morning, Dubuque County Disabilities Council members visited polling places around the county, quietly taking note of potential barriers.
The council, appointed by the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, is made up mainly of people with lived experience of disabilities. Members either live with a disability themselves or have loved ones who do.
This was the first election year since the group was given its current makeup after being reimagined by former county Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams. So, Dubuque County election officials turned to them for help reviewing polling places this year.
“There are things we want to do to make voting more accessible for people, like if we have enough turnaround room for someone in a wheelchair, if we have enough items out for people with visual or auditory issues,” County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said. “So, we brought out some people who have experience in this realm. They’re going to help us find things. If we do, we’re going to add it to our list to improve in the future.”
This also was the first election year since decennial redistricting and re-designating precincts, which included the addition of new polling places that likely will remain for 10 years.
“Unless a property owner backs out, these will be where people continue to vote for some time,” Dragotto said.
The council and Dragotto reviewed four polling places for the Nov. 8 election, different sites than they visited for the June primary.
At Rockdale United Methodist Church, council member Eric Thompson spotted a gap between the handicapped-accessible ramp and the door frame of the accessible entrance. He said that may not usually be a problem but that on Election Day, new people enter in large numbers, often forming lines.
“Someone’s heel could get caught right in there,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s bad, just that it could catch them.”
In their review, the team used The Voting Accessibility Quick Check — a pamphlet by the Iowa secretary of state’s office and Disability Rights Iowa that includes a yardstick to measure doorways and illustrates requirements from the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Eric’s father, Tom Thompson, worried over electric cords taped sparsely to the floor inside, which he thought could trouble someone in a wheelchair. That, Dragotto said, was an easier fix than some issues.
“Part of the problem is, there’s not a long list of places who will agree to be polling locations,” he said. “Some of the changes we’d ask for are infrastructure. And I can’t ask a church to spend $1,500 to upgrade their lighting. What we can look at doing is finding voting booths that have lights above them, perhaps.”
Gene Gillies uses a wheelchair and voted at Rockdale. He said he had been able to vote fine with help from his wife, Debbie, but expressed interest in electronic voting.
“I’m always afraid I’m going to screw up the ballot, because I don’t color (dots) in quite,” he said. “So if Debbie wasn’t here to help me, I probably would have tried (electronic voting).”
Dragotto said he plans to ask the county Board of Supervisors to fund updated electronic voting machines in next fiscal year’s budget, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which turnout is expected to be higher.
