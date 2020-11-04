Incumbents representing Dubuque and Dubuque County in the Iowa Legislature held onto their seats after a roller-coaster of an election season drew to a close Tuesday night.
While it might be days or weeks before the U.S. electorate sees a definitive winner for the presidency, Dubuque County overwhelmingly backed current state officeholders of both parties.
Iowa Senate District 50
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, won a fourth term representing Iowa Senate District 50, which encompasses the City of Dubuque.
Jochum garnered 18,008 votes, besting Republican opponent Jennifer Smith, who raked in 12,643.
“Every election you sit on pins and needles because you never take it for granted,” Jochum said. “I believe the first order of business for the next legislative session will be to deal with COVID-19. Until we get the virus contained, … it will be very difficult for our state to fully recover economically.”
Jochum has served in state government since 1992, when she was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives. She won her first term in the Iowa Senate in 2008.
The Senate District 50 race marked Smith’s first bid for political office. She is an associate professor at Loras College and has served on the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa since 2015.
“It’s been a wonderful experience.” Smith said of campaigning. “It was just a very difficult year to be trying.”
Iowa House District 99
In a rematch for Iowa House District 99, Democrat Lindsay James again defeated her Republican challenger Pauline Chilton, who also lost to James in 2018.
James captured almost 57% of the electorate, with 9,436 votes to Chilton’s 7,216. That is about 1.5 percentage points less than James’ 2018 win. The House seat represents the southern section of Dubuque.
“I feel deeply honored and ready to go back and start the hard work of trying to rebuild our state and bring our state back to a place of health,” James said. “I am ready to dig in and dig deep and work hard with my colleagues that are Democrats and my colleagues that are Republicans.”
Chilton, a realtor, said she hopes to try for political office in the future.
“Having the opportunity to run is a great honor to begin with,” she said. “But having those conversations with people … I think making those connections with people in the district, that’s the best thing.”
Iowa House District 57
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, bested challenger Ryan Quinn, a Democrat from Dyersville, in Tuesday’s election. Lundgren received 12,854 votes — 67.02% of the ballots cast — to Quinn’s 6,313.
Iowa House District 57 covers much of Dubuque County outside the city of Dubuque. Lundgren has held the seat since 2017.
“I think campaigning doesn’t happen in one year, it happens the entire time you are in session,” Lundgren said. “I work the entire session to listen to my constituents, and I think that just goes to show how our election results are returned.”
Quinn said is excited for what the future holds but was proud of his campaign regardless of the outcome.
“I think for coming into it just two-and-a-half months before Election Day, I think we ran a really good race,” he said. “I am really proud of what we did.”