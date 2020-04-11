A Dubuque woman is accused of stealing more than $17,000 and two vehicles from her cognitively impaired grandfather.
Stephanie M. Toth, 33, of 668 University Ave., was arrested this week at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft and dependent adult abuse. Her next court hearing is set for April 23.
Court documents state that she became the caretaker for her grandfather Leslie J. Toth, 81, of 2450 Anamosa Drive, in the fall and became his power of attorney in October. Leslie Toth had been diagnosed in July as having some “severe” cognitive impairments.
Documents state that Stephanie Toth used her role to access her grandfather’s checking account. There were nine withdrawals totaling $2,950; 50 checks to herself totaling $7,515; five checks to cover her personal debts totaling $1,074; 22 electronic checks to local merchants in the amount of $697. There also were 16 withdrawals from his savings account for $5,272.
Dubuque County Treasurer’s Office records indicate that Stephanie Toth transferred the title and registration of her grandfather’s vehicle to herself on Feb. 11. The title application notes that the purchase price was “zero” and that it was a “gift from grandfather.” The estimated value of the vehicle was at least $4,100.
Documents state that, when interviewed by investigators, Stephanie Toth admitted to writing checks to herself from her grandfather’s account for a variety of expenses, including for vehicle repairs, twice to pay “her own personal jail bonds” and to “pay herself for missing work.” Toth said the checks mostly were reimbursements for money she spent on day-to-day expenses related to her grandfather, but she could not provide any related receipts.
She admitted to taking possession of her grandfather’s car without paying for it and also said she sold his van for $500 “to an unknown woman from Wisconsin,” according to documents.