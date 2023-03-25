FENNIMORE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin libraries are working to bolster their Spanish offerings to better serve the area’s growing Spanish-speaking population.
The Southwest Wisconsin Library System this month rolled out a rotating display of Spanish books at several area libraries. Each library holds onto its portion of the collection for two months at a time before sending them back and receiving a different set of titles.
“Libraries in Wisconsin are free for all, and so we wanted to reduce barriers so all residents can find something they can use and enjoy at their local library,” said Southwest Wisconsin Library System Director David Kranz.
Fifteen libraries in southwest Wisconsin are participating in the program, including libraries in Benton, Darlington, Fennimore, Hazel Green, Mineral Point, Platteville and Shullsburg. There are around 500 Spanish titles split between the 15 displays, offered at no cost to participating libraries.
The goal is to make area libraries more accessible for Spanish-speaking residents who might otherwise not have easy access to reading materials in their native language. The books also can be checked out by area residents trying to learn Spanish or by parents hoping to expose their kids to new languages.
The books are a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages. By rotating the collection, participating libraries are able to offer a wide variety of texts they might otherwise not have been able to afford.
“We’re a small library, so it’s hard for us to have a large collection of Spanish books,” said Paula Donar, library assistant at Hazel Green Public Library. “By having the rotating collection … it’s sort of like an expansion without having to deal with funding issues.”
The number of Spanish-speaking residents in southwest Wisconsin has grown substantially in the past decade. In Lafayette County, the Hispanic or Latino population jumped by 108.6%, while Grant County’s increased by 90.4%.
Kranz said area libraries are aware of that increase, although they have not been seeing similar trends when it came to library visits or checkouts. The goal is to appeal to those residents by increasing the amount and kinds of Spanish books.
McCoy Public Library Director Jennifer Detra said the Shullsburg library already had a small collection of Spanish books for kids and teens, but there weren’t as many options for adults. With the recent addition of the rotating collection, she hopes to see more people come in to pick up something to read.
“If we have kids in the community speaking Spanish, clearly we have adults in the community who are speaking Spanish,” Detra said. “(The library) is a community resource, so we hope this makes people feel welcome … and lets them know that we do value them as part of the community.”
