In 1984, Dubuque brothers Scott and Jeff Steil joined the U.S. Air Force.
Jeff, the younger brother by 11 months, enlisted first while still a senior at Hempstead High School, but Scott was the first to leave home.
Over the next few years, the brothers followed their separate career paths to postings around the country and the world. Scott was a firefighter and Jeff was a jet engine mechanic in the Air Force.
“My mom was really, really proud of all of us,” Scott said.
Both Scott and Jeff served during the Gulf War. Though the letters back home indicated they were all right, there was some worry mixed in with the pride felt by their parents, Lavern and Elaine Steil.
“They were on my mind constantly,” Elaine said. “It was very stressful, wondering what’s going to happen. I kept them in my prayers.”
In addition to Scott and Jeff’s service, other members of the family also have volunteered to serve in other ways.
“Four in the family directed their time towards our country,” Elaine said.
Lavern spent six years as an infantryman in the Army National Guard.
“I always was a firm believer that every young man should be involved in supporting our country,” Lavern said.
Later, another son, Jason Steil, served as a medic in the Army National Guard.
Scott was a firefighter. He said the difference between a civilian firefighter and an Air Force firefighter is Scott worked primarily to protect aircraft, like B-52 bombers and tanker planes.
During the Persian Gulf War in 1991, Scott couldn’t tell his parents much, except that he was being deployed and would speak with them again at a later date.
“They flew us to an island in the middle of the Indian Ocean,” he said.
Scott spent eight months on the island, known as Diego Garcia, sleeping in tents and supporting the mission of B-52 bombers. After he was rotated back home, he volunteered again and spent five months in Saudi Arabia.
“I enjoyed going on combat missions,” Scott said. “It was much more exciting. ... You feel much more needed.”
Additionally, Scott knew that many of his fellow Air Force firefighters had wives and children whom they didn’t want to leave.
At the start of the Gulf War, Jeff’s unit wasn’t deployed. Jeff volunteered to go to Saudi Arabia to replace soldiers who had to come back due to family issues or psychosocial distress.
“I had a lot of good friends who had deployed before me,” Jeff said. “Most of my friends and co-workers were deployed. I was chomping at the bit to go over there.”
Both brothers were inspired by a desire to see the world.
“I was looking to get out of Dubuque and to do some travel,” Scott said. “I wanted to get right into the work field. I’d gone to school for 12 years, and I really wasn’t focused enough to sit down for another four years.”
Scott remembers Air Force recruiters visiting school.
“It was very exciting to me,” Scott said. “I thought, ‘Wow, look at this military group that deals with all this sophisticated technology.’”
It started earlier for Jeff.
“I’ve always had a fascination with airplanes,” Jeff said.
Jeff recalls watching airplanes coming into Dubuque Regional Airport. By the time he was in middle school, he knew he wanted to work with aircraft. Additionally, Jeff recalls looking up to a friend’s older brother who served in the Air Force.
In 1992, Jeff finished out his service. Today, he owns a Jimmy John’s in Virginia.
Scott stayed in the Air Force until 2015. His first 15 years were in active service. For the final 16 years, he worked as a civil servant for the Air Force and U.S. Navy and remained a part of the federal reserves.
Scott retired from the reserves in 2015 and retired fully in March. Since then, he has been traveling back and forth between Washington and Dubuque.
“I was gone for 37 years, so I’m just trying to catch up a little bit,” Scott said.
Scott said he enjoyed the experience.
“I would do it all over again,” he said.
Jeff expressed the same sentiment.
“If I had the chance to rewrite it, I’d do it the same way,” he said.
Last month, Lavern, Scott, Jeff and Jason were all gifted handmade “quilts of valor” in recognition of their service from Postville (Iowa) Quilters for Veterans.