LANCASTER, Wis. – A self-guided wine-tasting tour and shopping event will be held later this month in southwest Wisconsin.

Sip’n Shop will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Lancaster.

Tickets are $25 and include a sampling of wines at sponsored locations, exclusive shopping specials at participating stores and a commemorative wine glass.

Non-drinking tickets are available for $10 and including the shopping deals.

A limited number of tickets will be available at https://bit.ly/3tlEKb6.

Call the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce at 608-723-2820 or email chamber@lancasterwisconsin.com for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you