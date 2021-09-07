Sorry, an error occurred.
LANCASTER, Wis. – A self-guided wine-tasting tour and shopping event will be held later this month in southwest Wisconsin.
Sip’n Shop will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Lancaster.
Tickets are $25 and include a sampling of wines at sponsored locations, exclusive shopping specials at participating stores and a commemorative wine glass.
Non-drinking tickets are available for $10 and including the shopping deals.
A limited number of tickets will be available at https://bit.ly/3tlEKb6.
Call the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce at 608-723-2820 or email chamber@lancasterwisconsin.com for more information.
