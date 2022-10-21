Julien Dubuque International Film Festival “Boos & Brews”
Today and Saturday, various Dubuque locations
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Today and Saturday, various Dubuque locations
8 to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Julien Dubuque International Film Festival presents a weekend of film screenings, vendors and a brewfest. Film festival and family-friendly activities are free to attend. Brewfest admission: $50 for VIP, $40 for general admission, and $10 for designated drivers. Tickets available at: tappeningdbq.com/tickets. More information for all events: julienfilmfest.com/boos-brews.
Saturday, Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
3 to 6 p.m. Johnnie Walker will perform at the marina to help raise money to support La Ola Surfside Restaurant employees in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was destroyed last month by Hurricane Ian. The event also will feature a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. More information: 815-747-3310.
Saturday, Stonefield Historic Site, 12195 Grant County VV, Cassville, Wis.
3 to 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-treat through the shops and factories of the “haunted” Stonefield Village. “Light Fright” for younger attendees is from 3 to 6 p.m. with a full fright from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds support the Friends of Stonefield and Nelson Dewey State Park. Admission: $5 per person, with 10% discount for members. More information: 608-264-4848
Saturday, downtown Dubuque
7 p.m. The resurrected parade will follow a downtown route from Jackson Park to Washington Square. Admission: Free. More information: julienfilmfest.com/boos-brews
Saturday, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque
8 p.m. UD alumnus Danza and his four-piece band celebrate Danza’s 50th class reunion. Admission: $34-$52 for the public; $29-$47 for UD Faculty and Staff, UD Alumni, parents of current UD students, military/veterans and groups of 10 or more; and $10 for UD students. More information: tinyurl.com/2km3huz9.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.