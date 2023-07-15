When Kathy Klostermann, a Dyersville native, was home for a visit, she was told by a family member of a house for sale.
“I always thought it would be fun to have a second house, I just thought it would be in Kansas City,” Klostermann said, explaining she’d anticipated finding a property in her current hometown. Klostermann acted quickly, knowing “you have to take the leap of faith or otherwise, it’s gone.”
The former home of Eileen Pins, who passed away the previous winter, was for sale, and Klostermann saw potential. She reached out to longtime college friend Trish Kelly, of Boston, and suggested they purchase the Dyersville property together. Kelly accepted, needing to reinvest money she made on the sale of another house purchased 12 years earlier with another friend. On March 10, the two “partners in adventure” became the next stewards of the home located on 2nd Street SE, a place Klostermann had visited many times on her fifth-grade paper route.
After graduating from Beckman Catholic High School, Klostermann left home at 18. First, she found a nannying job with a great family in Boston. Next, she made her way to Florida, then back to Boston and eventually to a variety of exotic locations as a travel nurse before ending up in Kansas City, answering the call of a sibling in need of support.
During her college years at Northeastern University, Klostermann, who was studying nursing, met Kelly.
The friends found themselves in the same Boston neighborhood after college, sharing similar, unusual schedules of a nurse and a pharmacist. They went for coffee and played tennis on their days off, eventually traveling together both domestically and internationally. Hawaii, Australia, Thailand, Italy, Alaska, The Galapagos Islands, St. Johns, Turks and Caicos Islands, Ireland, Aspen and New Orleans are a few of the new places the two have explored together. Seven Iowa RAGBRAI experiences are also on their list.
“Neither one of us is afraid to hop on a plane and meet at a destination,” said Kelly. “We’re both very capable,” Klostermann offered. “We’re like sisters. It’s seamless.” With their last big trip in 2017, and lots of little ones since, like visiting another friend’s cabin in Plymouth, Mass., the two felt it was time for something new.
The business partners aren’t clear yet about their intentions with the house. According to Klostermann, “everyone has an opinion” on the subject. It could be a short-term or long-term rental, but they’re currently feeling inclined to make it available by word-of-mouth to visiting friends and family members. They feel no hurry but aim to have renovations completed by the next tourist season.
“I’d rather rent it less and have nice people,” said Klostermann, who has experience managing a Colorado Vacation Rental by Owner property.
For now, the house is referred to as “The Dyersville Office” by the two friends who usually only see each other three times each year. They’ve met in Dyersville monthly since purchasing the California bungalow-like 1948 home, tearing out carpets, painting walls and working on windows.
“We’re becoming intimately aware of the house in the process,” said Kelly, pointing out favorite details they’ve discovered like an old laundry chute, two crucifixes and a wooden heart dangling from a bare bulb light pull chain in the basement.
The biggest challenge for Klostermann has been not having her father here to help and advise.
“We’re all workers. Dad was our teacher,” she said, reminiscing fondly about growing up as the daughter of Leo Klostermann, a much-loved Dyersville resident who passed away last summer.
Kelly nods her head in agreement, adding, “Another challenge is not having the tools you need. Mine are in Boston.”
The greatest benefit of the project for Klostermann is having a presence once again in Dyersville. Having a fun new project is the best part for Kelly. “I love the Midwest,” she said. “The Klostermanns know everyone in town. I feel more connected in Dyersville than where I grew up. I could see myself retiring here.”