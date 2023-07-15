When Kathy Klostermann, a Dyersville native, was home for a visit, she was told by a family member of a house for sale.

“I always thought it would be fun to have a second house, I just thought it would be in Kansas City,” Klostermann said, explaining she’d anticipated finding a property in her current hometown. Klostermann acted quickly, knowing “you have to take the leap of faith or otherwise, it’s gone.”

