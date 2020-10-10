Twelve days after an explosion in downtown Dubuque rocked the city and left numerous houses damaged, several residents are still unable to return home as city officials continue to investigate the cause of the disaster.
On Sept. 28, a punctured gas line on Loras Boulevard caused a massive explosion that left one home destroyed, several more damaged and more than 50 people displaced. The cause of that explosion is still unknown, but Fire Marshal Mark Burkle said investigators hope to examine the gas line early next week to see if they can determine why it ignited.
“At some point, we will dig up the line and see what happened,” Burkle said. “At this point, it’s too early to guess at what might have happened and would just be pure speculation.”
While the debris has been cleared from the street, rubble from the explosion remains. The buildings surrounding the destroyed house are also undergoing repairs from damage sustained by the blast.
Initially, 52 of the displaced residents were taken in by the Red Cross and given shelter at a local hotel. Alexis Steger, director of the city’s Housing Department, said many of them have been allowed to return home, while several others already have found new housing. As of Friday, 10 people still were considered displaced.
“Gas has been restored to a lot of homes, so a lot of people have been allowed to return home,” Steger said. “These homes aren’t up to code, but they are livable. So, we’re allowing people to come back while we wait on repairs.”
Jolene Carpenter, disaster-program manager for the Red Cross, said the nonprofit organization ended its temporary shelter service on Thursday at the Days Inn in Dubuque. While most displaced residents have been able to find alternative housing since the explosion or are in the process of moving, Carpenter said the remaining handful still without a place to go have been given money to pay for temporary lodging. Overall, she said the Red Cross projects it will spend $22,000 to $25,000 in support efforts for the disaster.
“There are some people we are providing additional financial assistance until they can get into their next place,” Carpenter said. “We’re going to be helping them with a lot of the expenses that will come with transitioning to new housing.”
Steger said three homes on Loras Boulevard are still without access to gas. On Thursday, Black Hills Energy issued a press release stating that the repair of the gas main on Loras Boulevard is anticipated to be completed sometime early next week.
However, over the weekend, the stretch of Loras Boulevard impacted by the explosion will remain closed while the city’s Water Department staff members conduct work on the local water main. Denise Ihrig, Water Department manager, said the work is primarily intended to shut off water services from the home destroyed by the explosion. She anticipates the road will open back up on Monday.
While most people have been allowed to return to their homes on Loras Boulevard, Steger said there is still a long way to go before things return to normal. Many buildings are still reliant on makeshift windows while they wait for permanent replacements. As cold weather draws near, Steger said those residents will still be allowed to inhabit the buildings, but the Housing Department will continue to ensure work is done to bring them up to code.
“A lot of people have to wait for orders before they can repair their units,” Steger said. “Over the next few months, we’ll continue to check in on them to make sure progress is being made on getting them up to date.”