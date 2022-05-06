ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury man recently pleaded guilty to 12 charges, most of which stem from a flare gun shooting spree in Dubuque.
Royal W.K. Broman, 28, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to four counts of second-degree arson, four counts of reckless use of fire, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
If the plea deal is accepted, two counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury would be dismissed, as well as one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, assault with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a 26-year suspended prison sentence and ask that Broman be placed on probation.
Broman will not join in the recommendation, documents state. His sentencing hearing is set for May 23.
Broman previously was found to be incompetent to stand trial, and the cases were put on pause. Documents filed April 5 said Broman’s competency was restored, and the cases resumed.
Ten of the charges are related to a flare gun repeatedly being shot in Dubuque on June 9. Court documents state that police received the first report shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Locust and West 10th streets. Police found a vehicle “with both rear windows shot out by a flare.”
Nearby was a vehicle that had its driver’s-side window shot out and “the passenger compartment of the vehicle was on fire.”
Officers then responded to 302½ Locust St., Apt. A, where Dean Beresford, of Rancho Palos, Calif., reported that he was inside when a flare was shot through a window, which started the carpet on fire.
Officers also responded to the 900 block of Locust Street, where Molly Carpenter, of Peosta, Iowa, reported that people in a sports utility vehicle fired a flare gun at her.
“The flare traveled through Carpenter’s hair, causing no injury,” documents state.
But John English, of Shawnee, Kan., suffered a “large contusion” when he was struck in the thigh with a flare in the 400 block of Bluff Street.
Police used traffic camera footage to track the vehicle involved, and Broman, Chandler A. Bourgeous, 22, of Apple River, Ill., and Annalise M. Flogel, 17, of Asbury, were arrested.
Bourgeous was sentenced to two to five years of probation for his involvement after pleading guilty to four counts of reckless use of fire, three counts of second-degree arson, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree mischief.
Flogel initially was charged in adult court, but her case subsequently was waived to juvenile court.
The other second-degree-arson charge against Broman stems from a fire in Asbury on May 26. Broman was seen leaving his residence with “a large amount of smoke visibly coming from the lower residence.”
Broman drove away from the residence without notifying anyone about the blaze, documents state.