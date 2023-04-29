03212023-parkrenaming1-dk.jpg
The former Pyatigorsk Park is located along Kerper Boulevard in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque City Council members on Monday, May 1, will consider a recommendation to rename a park formerly titled after a Russian city, though some members still are undecided on what the park should be called.

The Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission has recommended to the council that the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly called Pyatigorsk Park be renamed Jaycee Park, after the Dubuque Jaycees.

