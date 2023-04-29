Dubuque City Council members on Monday, May 1, will consider a recommendation to rename a park formerly titled after a Russian city, though some members still are undecided on what the park should be called.
The Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission has recommended to the council that the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly called Pyatigorsk Park be renamed Jaycee Park, after the Dubuque Jaycees.
The recommendation comes after a months-long process to find a new name for the city park after the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque agreed to suspend its sister city relationship with the southern Russian city of Pyatigorsk in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Dubuque City Council voted to remove all signage related to the city.
“This is the name that best fit all criteria for the renaming process,” said Jessica Ochoa, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
After receiving more than 100 submissions from the public, the commission whittled the list first down to three possible options:
- Jaycee Park.
- Gordon Kilgore Park, after the longtime Dubuque radio news director posthumously inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
- Sister Carolyn Farrell Park, for Dubuque’s first female City Council member and the city’s only female mayor, who held the latter post in 1980.
Ochoa said commission members used four criteria to determine if a proposed name was appropriate, including its relationship to historic events, people and places; individuals or groups who have provided exceptional service to the city’s park system; major donations; and geographic location.
The commission narrowed its list down to three names after initially honing in on seven. The other four previously considered options were:
- Matthew Spautz Park, for the Dubuque native and U.S. Army sergeant who was killed in action during World War I.
- Ted Ellsworth Park, for the Dubuque native who joined the British Army in World War II before the U.S. joined the fighting, then later transferred to the U.S. Army.
- Kerper Riverwalk Park.
- Nathaniel Morgan Park, for a Black man who was lynched by a White mob in Dubuque in 1840. He and his wife, Charlotte, were among the first settlers in Dubuque in the 1830s.
Commission members individually ranked their top three choices based on the four criteria to reach the final three suggestions.
During an April 11 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, residents were allowed to provide public comment on the top three park name options before commission members shared their own thoughts and then voted on recommending Jaycee Park.
Ochoa said Jaycee Park largely was picked because it was a popular choice among commission members and it was the only suggested name that fit all of commission’s established criteria.
She added that the public popularity of each option did not play a role in how the recommended park name was decided.
“It was the most voted on and met the criteria,” Ochoa said. “We were very businesslike about it.”
A city staff memo provided to City Council members by Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware also states that Jaycee Park was recommended because the park is in close proximity to Jaycee Trail, the Dubuque Jaycees historically have sponsored the local July 3 fireworks and other local activities and the name is not just about the past but also the future.
While five of the commission members voted in favor of the name Jaycee Park, one member — Josh Jorgensen — cast the lone vote in opposition.
Jorgensen said he believes the commission should instead have leaned toward using the park renaming process to honor a past historic figure of Dubuque, such as Farrell.
“I would have liked the park to be named after a Dubuquer that has really contributed back to the community,” Jorgensen said. “I felt there was an opportunity to name a gateway to the city after a historic person from our past.”
Some Dubuque City Council members on Friday were undecided on how they felt about the recommended new name for the park.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he initially feels the park’s name still should harken back to its original intent of promoting international solidarity.
“We could have called it international park or sister city park,” Sprank said. “I’m intrigued with how the parks commission came up with the idea.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he also wanted to think further on the recommendation over the weekend.
“I knew this would be a tough choice,” he said. “I’d like to think it through before I have my mind made up.”
Council Member Laura Roussell voiced her support for the commission’s recommendation.
“They do their due diligence and look carefully at all the information,” she said. “I’m very likely going to support what they have recommended.”
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque Jaycees President Chris Mill said his organization is grateful to be recommended as the namesake for a local city park.
“We are honored and speechless to have this park named after our organization,” Mill said. “It’s a real testament to all the hard work that our current and past Jaycees have put in through the years.”
