Police said a Dubuque man repeatedly hit his girlfriend in the head, then held a knife against her face, cutting her.
Johnny T. Webb, 42, of 558 Clarke Drive, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault with injury. His next court hearing is set for Dec. 2.
Court documents obtained Friday state that Victoria Ashford, 37, of 558 Clarke Drive, called police on Thursday to report an assault that occurred on Monday.
In that incident, Webb took a phone call regarding “money,” then afterward started breaking glass jars in the kitchen, documents state. He left the residence, but when he returned a short time later, he grabbed Ashford as she tried to leave and started hitting her in the head.
Webb told her to go downstairs, and once there, he pulled out the weapon, she told police.
“Ashford advised Webb grabbed a knife and placed it against the left side of Ashford’s face,” documents state. “Ashford advised the blade of the knife was so sharp, it caused a cut to the left side of her face. Ashford stated Webb just kept staring at her, and she began to plead with him to stop. Ashford told Webb she would try and get him some help. Webb then stepped away from Ashford and asked her how she planned on helping him before walking away from her.”