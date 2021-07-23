Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa
Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net.
Great Jones County Fair
Today through Sunday, Great Jones County Fairgrounds, Monticello, Iowa
8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Concerts feature Zac Brown Band (8 p.m. today), Kane Brown (8 p.m. Saturday) and For King & Country (7 p.m. Sunday). Hillside seating is free for concerts; SRO track and seated upgrades are available. Carnival, food and drink, stock car races, fireworks, 4-H exhibits and more. Cost: $10 for adults; free for ages 10 and younger. More information: www.greatjonescountyfair.com.
Hope & Healing Art Gallery
Today through Sunday, 7 Hills Event Center, 1098 Jackson St.
6 to 10 p.m. Today-Saturday; 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Showcase featuring more than 30 artists whose work is focused on healing and perseverance through trauma. Today and Saturday will include a fully stocked bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit Riverview Center. Cost for Today-Saturday: $10 online; $15 at the door; Sunday: $5. More information: www.riverviewcenter.org.
Fields of Dreams Ghost Players “Greatest Show on Dirt”
Saturday, Field of Dreams Movie Site, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
1 p.m. The Field of Dreams Ghost Players are returning for the first time in two years with their interactive comedy show. This one-hour show is great fun for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs. Concessions are available on-site or bring your own. Cost: Free. More information: www.fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com/ghost-saturday-shows.
The Great Cardboard Boat Race
Sunday, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Ext.
1 to 6 p.m. Family-friendly event featuring cardboard boat races, food and drink, live music, prizes and more. Proceeds benefit Four Mounds Foundation’s HEART program. Cost: Free. More information: www.fourmounds.org or 563-582-3653.