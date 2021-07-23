Kane Brown
Kane Brown is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa.

 Katina Zentz, Telegraph Herald file

Sweet Corn Days

Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa

Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net.

Great Jones County Fair

Today through Sunday, Great Jones County Fairgrounds, Monticello, Iowa

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Concerts feature Zac Brown Band (8 p.m. today), Kane Brown (8 p.m. Saturday) and For King & Country (7 p.m. Sunday). Hillside seating is free for concerts; SRO track and seated upgrades are available. Carnival, food and drink, stock car races, fireworks, 4-H exhibits and more. Cost: $10 for adults; free for ages 10 and younger. More information: www.greatjonescountyfair.com.

Hope & Healing Art Gallery

Today through Sunday, 7 Hills Event Center, 1098 Jackson St.

6 to 10 p.m. Today-Saturday; 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Showcase featuring more than 30 artists whose work is focused on healing and perseverance through trauma. Today and Saturday will include a fully stocked bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit Riverview Center. Cost for Today-Saturday: $10 online; $15 at the door; Sunday: $5. More information: www.riverviewcenter.org.

Fields of Dreams Ghost Players “Greatest Show on Dirt”

Saturday, Field of Dreams Movie Site, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa

1 p.m. The Field of Dreams Ghost Players are returning for the first time in two years with their interactive comedy show. This one-hour show is great fun for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs. Concessions are available on-site or bring your own. Cost: Free. More information: www.fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com/ghost-saturday-shows.

The Great Cardboard Boat Race

Sunday, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Ext.

1 to 6 p.m. Family-friendly event featuring cardboard boat races, food and drink, live music, prizes and more. Proceeds benefit Four Mounds Foundation’s HEART program. Cost: Free. More information: www.fourmounds.org or 563-582-3653.

