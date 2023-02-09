One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque.
Dubuque police and fire departments responded at 8:23 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage, according to a press release.
“The garage at the rear of 1428 and 1430 Iowa St. (was) on fire,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh. “Dubuque firefighters extracted one deceased subject from the garage.”
Welsh told the Telegraph Herald Wednesday afternoon that police “have a belief” of who the deceased man is and have spoken with family, but his name has not been released yet.
“We’re not releasing (his name) for two reasons: First, the family has not contacted everybody, and secondly, due to his injuries, we want to make sure that we’re 100% definitive in identifying him,” Welsh said. “That’ll probably take a little bit more work with the investigators, the family and medical examiners.”
He said authorities did not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire yet.
“We cannot confirm whether anyone was residing in the garage or not,” Welsh said. “When the fire department forced open the door (of the garage), they found him deceased immediately inside the door. Whether the fire caused the death or the person died prior to the fire, we don’t know. His cause of death will take time and assistance from the state medical examiner’s office.”
Fire Chief Amy Scheller said there hasn’t been a fatal fire in Dubuque in at least five years.
Seven fire department units responded to the blaze. Gray smoke poured out of the garage as firefighters worked. Brown furniture sat in a pile outside the garage door.
“There were hoarding conditions inside that garage,” Scheller said, noting the contents in the crammed structure were burning. “(Firefighters) were pulling contents out of the building, but there were already contents on the outside of the building. (Firefighters) are continuing to watch the building because of the materials inside.”
A layer of thick white foam filled the alley outside the garage. Firefighters’ boots and cuffs were splattered with foam.
“On tricky fires like this, (firefighters) will use that foam,” Scheller said. “It embeds itself inside the (burning) materials a little bit better (than water).”
While firefighters fought the blaze, a small City of Dubuque Public Works truck scattered road salt on the adjacent roadway. Temperatures were in the lower 30s at the time.
“The weather is a challenge for firefighters with the icy conditions,” Scheller said.
She said the fire was contained to the garage.
“There was no extension beyond that building,” she said.
Scheller said there were no reported injuries among firefighters.
Police investigators worked the scene, too. Police Chief Jeremy Jensen conferred with Scheller, and plain-clothed police officers surveyed the scene, took notes and spoke with firefighters and other people within the taped-off perimeter of the fire scene.
“Oftentimes, when there is a death involved in any kind of case, our investigators will assist,” Welsh said.
He said among the police investigators at the scene were those cross-trained as arson investigators.
“The fire marshals are trained at looking at sources of fire and causes of fire,” Welsh said. “Our investigators will help the fire marshal by speaking with witnesses, checking the (traffic) cameras and doing a lot of the investigation not involved in the science side of it.”
Investigators from the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office also are involved.
Anyone with information about the fire should call police at 563-589-4415. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.