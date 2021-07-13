ELIZABETH, Ill. — After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary this week.
The Elizabeth Community Fair, which runs from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 18, is one of the few remaining community fairs in the state of Illinois, according to the fair’s Facebook page. Last year’s festivities, canceled amid the pandemic, would have marked 100 years for the event, so the fair is observing the milestone this year.
The three-day event will include livestock shows, fantasy truck pulls, antique tractor demonstrations, a parade, live music, kids’ activities and more.
Fairgoers can satisfy their appetites at an ice cream eating contest on Saturday or a barbeque competition and pie/cake auction on Sunday. For the non-competitive eaters, food vendors also will be present.
Additionally, the fair will crown a Miss Elizabeth Community Fair Queen, a Junior Miss Elizabeth and multiple Little Miss Elizabeths on Saturday night.
The cost of admission for adults is $12 for a season pass or $6 per day, with a $6 season pass or $3 daily admission for children. Kids younger than 5 are admitted for free.
For more information, visit www.elizabethcommunityfair.com.