DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A former mayor and a political newcomer will face off in the Dyersville mayoral race in the Nov. 2 election.
Alvin Haas and Jeff Jacque are running for the seat after Mayor Jim Heavens announced he would not seek another term. Heavens served as mayor from 2003 to 2013 and was re-elected to the position in 2017.
Haas served one term as mayor after winning the 2013 election. He lost his re-election bid in 2015.
Haas said he is running again after growing concerned about the debt that the city has accumulated in recent years.
“I don’t agree that, since interest rates are cheap, we should spend money,” he said. “And if we do spend money, the public should have more say in that.”
He added that the city has several issues that need to be addressed, including adding water and sewer to the Field of Dreams site and bringing in more bars and restaurants to the downtown area.
Haas described himself as a “people person,” noting that the mayor’s primary job is to represent constituents and listen to all comments being made.
“You can find me every day in the coffee shop,” he said. “And in between, I like to be around people. I don’t care if they talk 24 hours a day. I’ll listen.”
Jacque is running for an elected office for the first time in his hometown.
“I believe that sometimes you have to give more than you take,” he said. “Being a lifelong resident of Dyersville, I feel this is a good opportunity to step up and repay the citizens of Dyersville for the great life I’ve lived here.”
Moving forward, he said Dyersville needs to continue working on infrastructure improvements and increasing tourism. He added that he hopes to see more businesses, restaurants and hotels come into the city.
Jacque noted that he has been glad to see the industrial park grow rapidly over the past few years, which has provided a great opportunity to showcase what Dyersville has to offer.
“I’m very proud of our community,” he said. “Few communities get the opportunity to shine in the national spotlight like we did with the Field of Dreams, and I think we rose to the occasion.”