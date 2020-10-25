With record COVID-19 patients in hospitals, health board eyes mask mandate again
A record number of people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County on Wednesday, though local medical officials advised that the city’s hospitals were not at capacity.
Against that backdrop, Dubuque County Board of Health members voted unanimously Wednesday night to send a letter to the county Board of Supervisors signaling the health board’s intent to draft a new resolution for a countywide mask mandate.
Thirty-three Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus were hospitalized at either UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital or MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Wednesday. But that figure doesn’t encompass the full number of people with the virus in Dubuque hospitals, which also could be treating infected patients from elsewhere in Iowa or from the other side of the Mississippi River.
County supervisors voted last month against issuing a countywide mask mandate.
But the Board of Health will try again, planning to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to draft a new resolution for a mandate. The county supervisors will hold a work session on the issue on Monday, Oct. 26.
Dubuque school enrollment dips amid pandemic
Dubuque Community Schools officials tied an enrollment drop this fall to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it remains to be seen whether that trend will have any long-term impacts on the number of students in the district.
“It’s early in this process for us to know how our enrollment’s going to settle out,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Dubuque Community Schools leaders reported that their overall student headcount dropped 4.5% from the fall of 2015 to this fall, with enrollment now at 10,749. The headcount dropped 2.8% from last year to this year.
“You look at any of the big school districts (in Iowa), and they’re down this year for COVID,” Rheingans said.
Holy Family Catholic Schools also had a five-year enrollment decline, with the number of prekindergarten through 12th-grade students dropping 8.1% since the fall of 2015.
Rebecca Mueller, the system’s director of enrollment, tied the most recent trends to the COVID-19 pandemic and Holy Family’s decision to close Holy Ghost Elementary School and the English-based program at St. Anthony Elementary School at the end of the 2019-2020 year.
WD enrollment keeps climbing, but most area districts falling
FARLEY, Iowa — With multiple expansion projects and school realignments complete, Western Dubuque Community School District leaders are starting to look at what comes next as enrollment continues to climb.
There are 3,581 students in the district this fall, a 7.1% increase over five years prior. As part of efforts to accommodate more children, the district this year wrapped up expansion projects at three schools and realigned the grade levels served at several campuses.
“We added on enough space at each building, but as that uptick in enrollment continues, we just need to try and figure out long term when is the next point that we hit a tipping point,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
Among 32 area school districts outside of Dubuque that sent enrollment data to the Telegraph Herald, nine reported enrollment increases from the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2020, while 23 had declines.
Dubuque 10-year-old picked for statewide honor
Rhonda Baule, who provides multisite support for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, recalled seeing a child start crying earlier this year during a St. Mark program.
Before she could react, Lucy Houtakker stepped in to comfort the crying child, stopping further tears from flowing.
“She’s just wise beyond her years,” Baule said of Lucy, 10, a fourth grader at Marshall Elementary School. “... She’s one of those kids that you meet and are just drawn to. She’s all-around great.”
Baule nominated Lucy for the 2020 Outstanding Afterschool Student of the Year award, given annually by the Iowa Afterschool Alliance. Lucy was one of three students who won this year, and she’s the first from St. Mark to do so.
“She’s always positive,” said Kelly Houtakker of her daughter. “She’s going to be your friend no matter what.”
4 SW Wisconsin historical sites face prospect of 2021 closure
CASSVILLE, Wis. — Multiple historical sites in Wisconsin might not reopen to the general public until 2022 as the state agency that oversees their operations braces for budget cuts.
The Wisconsin Historical Society announced its intent to “temporarily pause service” at eight attractions across the state, sites that draw thousands of tourists annually.
They include First Capitol, in Belmont; Pendarvis, in Mineral Point; Stonefield, in Cassville; and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien.
“It’s going to be different,” said Susan Caya-Slusser, regional director of Southwest Sites. “It’s going to be hard.”
The news is an unwelcome blow to southwest Wisconsin. Grant County alone derives $55 million in direct visitor spending annually, while the tourist industry supports 977 jobs.
James Schneider, Grant County Tourism Council treasurer, said historic sites attract repeat tourists who often stay at local campgrounds and support multiple attractions during their stay.
Five Flags among entertainment
venues that don’t expect quick return to normalcy
The leader of a major live-entertainment venue in Dubuque predicted Monday that it could be a full year before the industry returns to normalcy.
Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook said many in the industry believe it will be the fall of 2021 before things “open up” in the business. Cook’s comments were delivered during a virtual meeting of the Dubuque Five Flags Civic Center Commission.“The industry is really banking on science and a vaccine that will allow people to safely come back to live events,” Cook said. “It is not a good time to be in our industry, but when it opens up, we believe it will be a better industry to be in.”