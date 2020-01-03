SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road.
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show, “Pinocchio,” on Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration required. For those in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 lunch.
Saturday
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child receives a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show, “Pinocchio,” on Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration required. For those in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
First Fridays, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Featuring paintings by Andrew Raeside, focusing on his work in Expressionist and Abstract Expressionist styles.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Friday Meditation — ACC Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
The Broken Rubber Band, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Jam with The Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Saturday
Josh Yeltman, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Retro Rewind Official 2020 After Party with Gas Can Alley, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
Nate Jenkins, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Tanner Scheckel, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Open use of low-tech Maker materials, guided use for patrons 16 and older on higher-tech items.
Saturday
DIY Photo Tiles, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is OK), or use magazines for images. For those in sixth grade and older.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock. For those 18 and older.