POTOSI, Wis. — A company recently filed construction plans for a 200-megawatt solar farm on 2,000 acres between Potosi and Lancaster.
The construction application filed by Grant County Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, follows requests this year for similar facilities to be built in Dane, Kenosha and Wood counties.
According to the application filed with the state Public Service Commission, the facility would be built on a tract of up to 2,058 leased acres that is bisected by U.S. 61 and located between Substation Road and Grant County B.
A preliminary design calls for the installation of 731,640 photovoltaic panels that track the sun from east to west during the day. The solar farm would be fenced.
Construction would begin in late 2021 and be completed in late 2023, with the facility projected to go into service in December 2023.
The project would create about 250 to 350 construction jobs. Once built, the facility would employ three full-time workers.
Traffic during construction would be two to five flatbed trucks daily and seven to 10 straight trucks, plus the construction workers.
The proposal also includes the construction of a substation on the project’s north end.
Solar generation facilities are tax-exempt in Wisconsin, but NextEra will pay about $26 million over the life of the project into a shared revenue fund to be distributed to the county and town of Potosi.
NextEra had searched Grant County for two years for a site and chose the location because of its level terrain, relative lack of wooded cover and proximity to transmission lines.
County Board Supervisor Lester Jantzen wasn’t entirely enthused about the prospects of a 2,000-acre solar farm in his district.
“My opinion is that it’s taking a lot of cropland out of production,” he said. “It’s on what we call rolling prairie here, and losing that farmland for the next 30 years or so is one of the major complaints.”
There are 128 residences and a church adjacent to the project, and Jantzen was concerned about the potential for heat and glare to affect the nearest residences.
NextEra’s glare/glint study concluded that the solar arrays would not produce glare for the residences or airplanes and medical helicopters in the area.
Jantzen admitted that the area has been pretty receptive to the idea, with some farmers saying they can make more money from the solar lease than from farming.
A local citizens’ group has concerns.
“Our concern is that the proposed 200-megawatt facility could have profound and damaging effects on the health and safety of the people and environment of Grant County from not understanding how the effects change or increase with the size of the installation,” according to grantcountysolarenergy.com.
Specific concerns expressed included adverse effects of thermal radiation on nearby properties, stormwater runoff during construction and the release of heavy metals or toxins from damaged solar panels.
The approval process is expected to consume several months and will go through local, state and federal agencies.