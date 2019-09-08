SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
49th Annual Church Auction, 11 a.m., St. Patrick’s Parish,
104 First St., Epworth, Iowa. Many items too numerous to mention donated by area merchants and parishioners.
Asbury Eagles Club Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m.-noon, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Cost is $9 adults and $4 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds to benefit Eagles State Charities.
Platteville Historic Re-Enactment, 10 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway St. and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Come and enjoy history brought to life. Free, donations welcome.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Sept. 9
Children’s Advisory Team, 6 p.m., Holy Cross Branch,
895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Children’ s Advisory Team (or CAT) meeting. Children can offer suggestions for what they’d like to see happening at their library branch. Light snacks provided.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital-Bartels Conference Room,
350 N. Grandview Ave.
Details: 563-556-4975
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley Retirees. Come enjoy lunch and fellowship.
iRead, 4 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Practice reading in a fun, encouraging environment. Running weekly this school year, iRead matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Pre-registration required.
The Salvation Army,
1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m.,
Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Ages 3-5) Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Ages 3-5) Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB), 6 p.m., Holy Cross Branch,
895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Sixth-12th grades). Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs, and video games are at your library? Stop by our TAB meeting. Light snacks provided.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m.,
Veterans Freedom Center,
2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Kindergarten and older). Explore and create at three different “creation stations” at this monthly art and craft program.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Scary Campfire Stories, 6 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Make s’mores around an indoor “campfire” and share scary stories. We have a collection of books you can choose a story from.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB), 4 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (6th-12th grades). Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs, and video games are at your library? Stop by our TAB. Light snacks provided.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13 Street. Details: 563-599-2748
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB), 4:30 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (6th-12th grades). Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs, and video games are at your library? Stop by our TAB meeting. Light snacks provided.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Made fresh from scratch. Dine in or carry out. Proceeds to benefit Eagle’s Club Community Fund.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year the cut-off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
The Get Up Kids, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa, Iowa. The Get Up Kids are an American rock band from Kansas City, Missouri. Formed in 1995, the band was a major player in the mid-1990s emo scene.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa (Ages 3-5). Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa. (Ages 3-5). Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Friday, Sept. 13
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn at 563-581-3101.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Fed Ex, back side of Hy-Vee on Locust for a hike at Whitewater Canyon County Park, Stockton, Ill.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery,
12615 U.S. 52.
Jordan Danielsen, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery Tasting Room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. In this Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette show, Adeline must try to save her father from an evil goblin down in the lead mines of old Wisconsin. She has help from a farmer, a cow and a badger.
Miss Gay Pageant & Drag Show, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Crown Miss Gay Key City WI USofA 2019. Pageant & special performances by Kimberly Michaels and more, hosted by Karizma Mirage of Illusions Midwest. Admission $5 at the door. 21 & over only.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge at Sunset Ridge Winery is a great place to get together with friends & family to enjoy live music by some of the areas top performers, and enjoy our some of our wine, beer, and food.
RockTide, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Hot Summer Nights, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. The Dubuque County Fair association welcomes the 2018 Hot Summer nights cruise-in. Free admission. No charge to put your vehicle on display; all years of vehicles welcome.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Lou Oswald — accepting donations for St Jude’s, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Tips are all donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Sept. 13
Bryce & Dayton at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St. Nashville artists Bryce & Dayton return to Dubuque for a night of live music at Dimensional Brewing Company.
Charles Walker Band, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Driving Range, U.S. 52.
The Struts, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. In their lavish stage presence and magnetic appeal, The Struts have more than demonstrated a preternatural command of monumental crowds.
Saturday, Sept. 14
23rd Anniversary Festival with Bob Dorr’s Blues Review, 2 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Enjoy Iowa Cheeses & BBQ Pork Sandwiches — or bring your own picnic. (No alcohol may be brought in.)
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn Live Music Event, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10 to 13th on Iowa Street. Dubuque Main Street’s Dubuque Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, May-September. To receive updates and more, fans may “Like” the DFM page on FB.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn/Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Denny Troy, Brian Marceau, Rick Hoffmann and Tom Flowers. Performing songs by The Bodeans, Tom Petty, Van Morrison, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The Allman Brothers, Brothers Osborne and more.
Josh Yeltman at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. In this Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette show, Adeline must try to save her father from an evil goblin down in the lead mines of old Wisconsin. She has help from a farmer, a cow and a badger.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 Highway 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will be playing traditional and modern country music for your dancing pleasure and listening enjoyment.
Music in the Vines at Galena Cellars, 2 p.m., Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Smokestack’s Movie Night, 8 p.m., The Smokestack,
62 E. Seventh St. Dubuque’s newest movie experience is on Wednesdays at Smokestack’s 2nd floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Film titles are announced on Facebook, so follow smokestackdbq.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Sept. 9
Angels Everywhere with Sister Georgeann Quinlan, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Sister Georgeann Quinlan will give a presentation about angels in people’s lives everyday at Carnegie-Stout Public Library on Monday, September 9, at 6:00 p.m. No registration is required.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday, Sept. 14
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel,
230 S. Main Street, Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. This popular program returns. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Come in and we’ll do our best to help you figure it out.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Sept. 9
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Powerful tools for caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mat Yoga, 8 a.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. A traditional gentle moving yoga class. Students should be able to get up and down off the floor. Bring a mat if you have one; if not, a couple of extras will be available. It’s a great way to relax.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Tuesday, Sept. 10
St. Joseph’s School Blood Drive, 2 p.m., St. Joseph’s School Gym, 780 County Road Z, Hazel Green, Wis. St. Call Barb at 608-748-4442 to donate or go online to schedule with group code #1600. www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Twisted Stitchers, 4 p.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Join us for a social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet, etc., project to work on. Be prepared to offer tips on your best crafting style, and open to asking others for ideas.
Friday, Sept. 13
MercyOne Blood Drive, 12 p.m., MercyOne, 250 Mercy Drive. St. Francis Auditorium. To make an appointment, call Sue Schmitt at 563-589-8792 or schedule online at
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday, Sept. 8
EAA Chapter 327 30th Annual Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m., Blue Skies Over Dubuque Hangar/Dubuque Regional Airport, 10800 Airport Road. Enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, coffee and juice. Adults $7, children 6-12 $3, 5 & younger and PIC Fly-in Pilots free. $25 pp airplane rides. Popular pedal airplanes for the kids to ride.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Yoga Fury, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. No-judgment YogaFury from Kaity Kemp. Yelling, crude hand signals, cursing — it’s an affirming Happy Hour. Bring your mat or towel and $15 for the drop-in yoga you need and a shot during break.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Steeple Square Open House, 10 a.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Join us to learn about the former St. Mary’s Church buildings, hear the future plans for the campus, and see the space to plan for your upcoming event. Free to attend, free will donations accepted.
Monday, Sept. 9
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223 or https://sites.google.com/view/w0dbq/home.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth at 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Fulton Garage Sale, 8 a.m., Fulton School Gym, 2540 Central Ave. Last hour of shopping on Saturday everything is free.
Outdoor Swap Meet, 8 a.m., Guttenberg Motel, 927 U.S. 52, Guttenberg, Iowa.
other events
Monday, Sept. 9
Galena City Council Meetings, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 101 Green St., Galena, Ill. The Galena City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at City Hall. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Audubon Society, 7 p.m.,
EB Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting, 7 p.m. public program.
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main Street. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
United Way Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Gather with community members to learn how United Way supports health, education, and income and how to get involved.