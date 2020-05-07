MANCHESTER, Iowa — Court documents state that a Manchester man admitted to visiting a Keokuk woman who objected to his relationship with her granddaughter the night before the woman was found dead in 2004.
At the time, Nathanial L. Ridnour, 33, was a 17-year-old living in the same apartment complex as Bonnie Callahan, 73, in Keokuk. Callahan objected to Ridnour dating her 15-year-old granddaughter, documents state.
Investigators say Ridnour killed Callahan and dumped her body in the Mississippi River, where it was found the following day by a fisherman.
A warrant for Ridnour’s arrest was issued April 30, and he was arrested Tuesday in Delaware County on a charge of first-degree murder. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Callahan’s family reported her missing on June 15, 2004, and she was found dead later that day. Police at the time said they were not treating the incident as foul play but rather as an apparent drowning.
Two months later, local and state criminal investigators reported that they had “exhausted all leads in the case after conducting searches, doing interviews, serving subpoenas and issuing polygraph tests of persons of interest,” according to the Aug. 15, 2004, edition of the Telegraph Herald.
The court documents made available Wednesday said Ridnour was interviewed in 2004 and “gave multiple inconsistent statements.” He stated he did not have a disagreement with Callahan when they had, and he gave two different explanations of how he spent the night of June 14, 2004.
The case went cold until the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit and Keokuk police reopened the investigation in April 2017.
Court documents state that one person, identified only as “witness #1,” recalled Ridnour saying he was a suspect in Callahan’s death before police had spoken with him. Ridnour also said he “needed to get out of town” after being interviewed by police because “the police were going to blame Callahan’s death on him.”
A second witness recalled hearing Ridnour talk about how he was concerned that police would find his fingerprints in Callahan’s apartment.
When he was re-interviewed by investigators last year, Ridnour admitted to going to Callahan’s apartment the night before she was found dead.
“When confronted by investigators about being responsible for Callahan’s death, Ridnour didn’t deny he killed her but stated he could ‘just not remember killing her (Callahan)’ and ‘I didn’t mean it or want to hurt anyone,’” documents state.
Investigators reported that she had had a knee replacement and could not walk without a walker.
“Callahan’s walker, identification, wallet, money and personal items were found in her locked apartment,” documents state. “It is not plausible that Callahan could have walked at night near the river without her walker.”