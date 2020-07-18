Local school officials said their plans to start the academic year largely will not be impacted by a requirement that Iowa students spend at least half their time in the classroom.
“At least we know our plan meets the governor and the (Iowa) Department of Education and the legislative guidelines,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools, on Friday. “I’m relieved we’re not one of those districts that need to completely rethink our plan.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Friday that the state’s students must spend at least half of their schooling in classrooms despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increases in the state.
The governor’s decision will invalidate plans implemented by some districts. That includes the state’s largest, Des Moines, which planned to limit in-person classes to one day per week for most students, with online learning on other days.
“One of the most important milestones in our recovery effort is getting Iowa students back to school,” Reynolds said at a news conference. “And while we all know this school year will be different than ever before, it’s critical that we prioritize bringing Iowa’s children back to the classroom safely and responsibly.”
Her proclamation drew immediate criticism from the state teachers union, which called it short-sighted for unnecessarily exposing students and school employees to a health risk. A leading Democratic state senator, Herman Quirmbach, accused Reynolds of ignoring science and common sense.
Her order did make an exception for parents who want their children to shift completely to remote learning. It also said accommodations must be made for any student to learn remotely if they, a caregiver or a person they live with has a health condition that would increase their risk of COVID-19.
In-person instruction
Reynolds’ proclamation states that “in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction” under Iowa law and directs schools to prepare to start the school year with students attending in person.
However, remote learning is allowed if it is not the “primary method of instruction,” meaning that at least half of students’ schooling is provided in-person over a two-week period.
Districts must receive approval from the state to switch to remote learning for an entire building or district. They can temporarily move to remote learning for individual students or classrooms “in consultation with state and local public health departments.” Parents also can elect to have their children learn remotely as offered by districts in their return-to-learn plans.
“Students learn best when they’re in school,” Reynolds said Friday. “For all of the wonders of online and distance learning, and it does play a role, it’s not a replacement for in-person classes.”
She said districts could seek waivers to the 50% requirement from the Iowa Department of Education, which would consider making exceptions if there are local surges in virus cases. There will be no change in that department’s recommendation that districts not require that students and teachers wear masks in school, she said.
The governor’s order comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide, and rates of hospitalizations and intensive care stays from the disease have been increasing since early this month.
In Iowa, 593 additional cases were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, at which point the total stood at 37,727. Twenty-seven additional cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during that time.
Statewide, 6% of positive cases are among those younger than 18.
In Dubuque County, children make up 8% of cases, according to state data. It shows 54% of the county’s cases are in those ages 18 to 40, 24% are in those ages 41 to 60, 11% are in the 61-to-80 age group and 2% are people older than 80.
Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Education Association, called Reynolds’ proclamation short-sighted.
“On the same day Iowa reports one of the highest one-day totals since the pandemic began, we are outraged that Governor Reynolds’ response to this spiraling community spread of COVID-19 is to make it harder for school districts to move quickly to protect the health and safety of students, school employees and communities at large,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also lambasted the announcement. In a social media post, she accused the Republican leadership of Iowa with “perpetuating a global pandemic.”
“It’s costing lives. It’s costing jobs. It’s compounding an economic crisis,” James wrote. “Today’s press conference by the governor about schools reopening in person is nothing more than a reckless and irresponsible pandering to (President Donald) Trump and (U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy) DeVos — the moral failing of any political party comes when it plays politics with the very lives of the people it’s meant to protect.”
Local impacts
Earlier this week, Dubuque Community Schools officials announced plans to start school using a hybrid instructional model, in which students would be split into two groups and alternate attendance days with remote learning days.
Rheingans said Friday that the district’s plan appears to meet state requirements to have students learning in-person at least half of the time.
“I think the impact on us really was minimal,” he said. “The hybrid model we developed is really focused on getting kids to school as much as possible.”
The proclamation will place some limits on the district’s ability to switch to fully virtual education because officials will need state approval, Rheingans said. His biggest concern with that requirement is how quickly the state will be able to respond if the district seeks to make that switch.
He said he is interested to see what metrics the state will use to determine whether schools can move to virtual education.
“If we know those data sets, the earlier, the better,” Rheingans said. “If we get into the school year and we don’t know, then it gets harder. We just want to be able to share with families and students and staff what are those thresholds.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials recently announced plans to bring students back to campus in-person with a virtual option, so the governor’s proclamation will not impact the system’s plans, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
“We’ve already committed to be in-person as our No. 1 priority, so all of our measures and planning have been geared toward that reality,” he said.
Kristen Rickey, superintendent of West Delaware County Community School District, said her district had not yet finalized its plans for the beginning of the school year, so the governor’s announcements help clarify rules the schools need to follow.
“It doesn’t impact our planning,” she said. “It just helps give us a little more clarity on what those rules are.”
On Friday, Western Dubuque Community School District officials announced that they plan to start the school year with a hybrid model in which students who opt to attend classes in-person will go to school Monday through Thursday. Teachers will use Fridays to prepare weekly lessons for students who are attending school remotely.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts could not be reached for comment Friday.