A Dubuque animal shelter has been awarded $60,000 to help save the lives of local cats and kittens.
The Dubuque Regional Humane Society received the grant from the Petco Foundation, according to a press release issued Friday. The money will be used to “improve the quality of life for cats and kittens undergoing medical treatment,” the release stated.
The nonprofit, no-kill humane society in 2017 treated 103 cats and kittens.
“The DRHS is incredibly grateful for these funds from the Petco Foundation to help us accomplish our mission of protecting and promoting the well-being of all animals by fostering respect for their inherent dignity,” Amanda Shaffer, the humane society’s shelter manager, said in the release.