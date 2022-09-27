Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A ship active in anti-nuclear weapons activism will visit Dubuque next month.
The Golden Rule is arriving Oct. 9 in Dubuque as part of a tour of 100 ports-of-call in the Midwest, Southeast and Eastern United States, according to a press release.
The release states that the ship is a national project of the Veterans For Peace organization.
The 34-foot vessel attempted to sail from 1958 from Hawaii to the Marshall Islands to prevent atmospheric nuclear weapons testing. It was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The ship is expected to arrive in Dubuque around 3 p.m. Oct. 9. A Marshallese welcoming ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. near the Ice Harbor.
The public can visit the boat until 7 p.m.
The boat will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10, with an official program featuring local Marshallese leaders at 2 p.m. Food and music will follow from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Ship Capt. Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa will speak from 7 to 9 p.m. at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The ship will depart from Dubuque around 9 a.m. Oct. 11.
Groups may schedule educational presentations by contacting Golden Rule Project Manager Helen Jaccard, at vfpgoldenruleproject@gmail.com or 206-992-6364.
