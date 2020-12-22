MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members recently approved an urban renewal plan amendment to potentially facilitate financial benefits for a local company planning for a significant expansion.
XL Specialized Trailers plans to expand its facility in Manchester by 55,000 square feet and add 65 positions, likely by the end of 2021. The company already employs 160 people in the city.
City Council members will consider a development deal with the company with up to $575,000 in incentives at their meeting on Dec. 28.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority board previously approved $507,000 in credits for XL, contingent on the business adding 65 positions over the next three years, with wages of at least $21.43 per hour, and maintaining that total for at least two years.