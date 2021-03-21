DARLINGTON, Wis. – Authorities say a man has died in an ATV crash in Lafayette County.
Alan W. Meckley, 43, of rural Darlington, was deceased when first responders arrived, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Meckley was traveling west on Lafayette County Z at around 1:50 p.m. today when he apparently lost control of the ATV, crossed over the eastbound lane of traffic, entered the south ditch and struck a fence and utility pole.
Meckley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.