A man arrested earlier last month for allegedly sexually abusing a child younger than 10 is accused of additional sexual crimes against a second child.
William V. Stephenson, 44, of 707 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child.
Court documents state that the second child, who also is younger than 10, told authorities in an interview that Stephenson sexually abused her more than three times during the course of a year.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Stephenson previously was arrested Feb. 6 on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.