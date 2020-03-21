Dubuque Area Down Syndrome Society

Tammie March and her friend Carla Riley are co-founders of the Dubuque Area Down Syndrome Society, whose members provide bags with resources, supplies and information for moms whose children have Down syndrome. Members of the group also meet up with their children.

The group has established a Facebook group for people whose family members have Down syndrome. That group is currently private, but those interested in joining can request to do so. Information about the group can also be obtained by calling Tammie March at 563-590-4706.