CASCADE, Iowa -- City of Cascade officials plan to open the new municipal pool to swimmers, maybe as early as this weekend.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to open up the pool for lap swimming and swimming lessons if the pool passes its inspection today.
If the inspection goes smoothly, city officials hope to open the pool for those purposes on Sunday, June 14, City Administrator Deanna McCusker said.
Council members also voted to open the pool more widely to swimmers if Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed it and if officials could develop guidelines to do so.
A proclamation from Reynolds this week now will allow city officials to open the pool, but they need to finish their plan for safety measures before they can do so, McCusker said.
She said she anticipates that the pool could open for general swimming in one to one and a half weeks.
"We have a brand-new pool, and people have been shut down for how many months with nothing to do in our community," McCusker said. "We haven’t seen hardly any cases (of COVID-19), so if we can do it following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and implementing the regulations, we want to open it."