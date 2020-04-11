For area Realtors, the beginning of spring has long been a time marked by growing optimism and increased activity.
“Normally at this time of year, everybody would be running around the office taking listings and homes would be getting multiple offers in the first day or two,” said Jeff Hefel, managing broker at Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors in Dubuque. “Obviously, what we’re experiencing now is far from typical.”
The spread of COVID-19 has fundamentally altered the current state of the real estate market, resulting in decreased buyer interest and dramatically altering how Realtors do their jobs.
Unlike some other industries, real estate has not come to a complete halt, Hefel said. He noted that people still are listing homes and others still are looking at them.
But the pace of the industry now mirrors what is usually its slowest time.
“Our spring is looking a lot more like our winter holiday season,” Hefel said.
Deb Jenny, co-owner of Platteville (Wis.) Realty, said COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way Realtors show homes. Many have come to lean on new technologies, she said.
Virtual drone tours are now being utilized to show prospective homebuyers home exteriors, as well as the neighborhoods in which they are located.
Meanwhile, Realtors themselves are using mobile video products like FaceTime to conduct real-time virtual tours with clients.
Consumers are slowly accepting the new reality.
“In the past 30 years, I can recall one occasion where somebody bought a home site unseen,” said Jenny. “Now we have three that are in that situation and getting to the point of closing.”
Multiple Realtors acknowledged that the traditional open-house concept — in which a person will open his or her house for an hour or two and invite multiple prospective buyers to visit — has been abandoned almost entirely at this point.
Many buyers, however, want a one-on-one, in-person visit with their Realtor before they commit to a purchase. Extra precautions are taken in those circumstances.
“I ask the owners to leave the lights on and open the doors so I don’t have to touch anything,” she said.
For area Realtors, take-home pay is tied to the number of homes they sell. That means current interruptions in the market have a direct impact on their bottom line.
“If we don’t have closings, we don’t get paid,” Jenny said. “For those younger agents with families, I am sure this has to be stressful.”
Ashley Erschen, president of East Central Iowa Association of Realtors, said she hopes low interest rates will compel some to consider buying homes. Moreover, she believes pent-up demand could drive a major resurgence when life returns to normal.
However, she acknowledged it is impossible to predict when that might be.
“We are hoping that this is short-lived,” she said. “But right now there is still so much uncertainty.”