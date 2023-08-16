1999FirstCitizenFriedman2.jpg
Larry Friedman was the recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for 1999.

 Dave Kettering

Devoted to his faith, his family and doing good works in his community, Larry Friedman said of his lifetime of service that he simply was returning the favor.

“I really feel the Lord has been good to me,” Friedman told the Telegraph Herald in the story announcing he would be the 30th recipient of the TH First Citizen Award in 1999. “This is my way of returning those gifts to the community.”

