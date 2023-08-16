Devoted to his faith, his family and doing good works in his community, Larry Friedman said of his lifetime of service that he simply was returning the favor.
“I really feel the Lord has been good to me,” Friedman told the Telegraph Herald in the story announcing he would be the 30th recipient of the TH First Citizen Award in 1999. “This is my way of returning those gifts to the community.”
At age 96, after a life of service and good deeds, Friedman died peacefully on Monday, surrounded by his family.
Recommended for you
That he tallied nearly a century of good works speaks to the go-getter guy he was.
“He was always ready to go, never sitting still,” Terry Friedman said of his father. “I think that kept him really active and sharp for all those years. Up until he fell (in June), he was driving, visiting people in nursing homes, still in his prayer group, still doing everything.”
Friedman grew up in Nativity Catholic Church Parish in Dubuque and graduated from Loras College in 1950. He then went to work for the family business, Friedman Insurance, of which he was president nine years before his retirement in 1994. (Even in retirement, he was a regular presence in the agency office).
His success in business afforded him the time and resources to give to his church, church-affiliated organizations and civic groups. His level of involvement picked up after participating in a church retreat in 1966. Though he and his wife, Renee (who died in 2014) had a full and busy household with four children, the retreat inspired him to a stronger commitment to community service.
“He was fearless in talking about his faith,” Terry said. “Especially if someone was sick and in the last days of life and had fallen away from the church, he would talk to them about coming back to the church and having reconciliation.
“He led a life of service. His real passion was charity work, helping people and fundraising.”
Groups and organizations that benefited from his service include: Dubuque Noon Kiwanis Club (he was a member for more than 55 years), Dubuque Area Lifetime Center, Nativity Catholic Church, Divine Word College, Serra Club, Wahlert Catholic High School, Sisters of St. Francis, St. Stephen’s Food Bank, Legion of Mary and Dubuque Independent Insurance Agents.
In 1999, just before the TH recognition, Divine Word College honored him with its first John Donaghy Award for his commitment to the college. In 2021, he was inducted into the Junior Achievement of the Heartland Business Hall of Fame.
Friedman’s longtime hobby was Dubuque history and collecting old postcards of Dubuque — an interest inspired by his wife who worked as a tour guide for visitors from across the country. In more recent years, Larry researched the life of a leading Dubuque businessman of the 19th century, wagonmaker A.A. Cooper. His biography of Cooper, written with Katherine Fischer, was released in late 2016. He published another book on Diamond Jo Reynolds at the age of 94.
Barney Boland shared a friendship with Larry for more than 50 years. They met at a Catholic retreat, the theme of which was to make a friend and bring a friend to Christ.
“That’s what Larry was about,” Boland said. “Unbeknownst maybe to him, but he was a mentor to many. I saw him as a mentor. He was a leader, and he was filled with integrity. Later, we became very good friends.”
Eventually, Larry invited Boland into his prayer group, and later, the group with whom he played cards every week at the Lux Club.
“He always loved to play cards. We played euchre — for a buck,” Boland said. “He always had the ace in the hole to stop the loner, and he loved doing that. He would be sitting there very quietly, and you’d have four tricks in, and he’d always have that ace. He took great pride in that.”
By all accounts, Larry loved the community he worked so hard to improve.
“He was a big Dubuque backer,” Terry said. “He was so Mr. Dubuque. He had a brother who lived in the Quad Cities, and they would always get in an argument about who had the best sweet corn.”
Larry’s niece, Jan Hayertz, said Larry took on the role of patriarch in the family after his other siblings passed away.
“I always learned something new about our family, about my heritage when I sat down to talk to Larry,” Hayertz said. “Everybody says this — but he was just a great man.”
Hayertz recalled one way Larry helped quietly behind the scenes.
“I was always impressed with this. ... He was a volunteer pallbearer. He would be notified when someone was buried who didn’t have enough people to be pallbearers. Larry would know nothing about this person, but he wanted to be that last helping hand for someone in need.
“There are a lot of people who are going to miss Larry, for so many reasons,” she said.
For Boland, the loss of this dear friend runs deep.
“Sometimes you don’t know how to put into words what friendship really means,” Boland said. “He’s been a stalwart in this community, and it’s been my privilege to know him.”