PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A wholesale fish dealer from Grant County faces charges for allegedly selling a destructive invasive species.
Li Fish Farm LLC, of Platteville, is accused of selling Asian carp in Madison, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
A press release states that the charges in Dane County Circuit Court related to the first case in Wisconsin involving illegal sales of Asian carp, an invasive species that outcompetes native fish species and can destroy their habitats. The fish is considered a major threat to the Great Lakes’ $7 billion fishing industry.
Li Fish Farm faces charges of four counts of possession of illegal fish and a charge of violation of vehicle ID requirement when transporting fish.
The investigation primarily focused on activities in 2018 and 2019, but “the alleged illegal fish activities were ongoing for several years before,” the release states. It notes that the investigation was sparked by a public tip.
Additional pending citations for similar violations are expected from the DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.
The DNR release states:
“In Wisconsin, the invasive carp species must be either eviscerated (gutted) or have the entire gill covering severed. This requirement exists because these carp species have been known to survive out of water for up to a day or longer. Gutting them or severing the gill plate ensures the fish cannot be revived or survive if released into waters.
“The investigation found nearly all the carp sold or transported by the wholesale fish dealer on the Wisconsin side of the state line had been completely intact and, therefore, illegal in Wisconsin. Although the carp were not in water tanks when illegally transported into Wisconsin, the species retains the ability to be revived once returned to water.”